'Taking a Piss': UK Parliament Roof Leak Stops Proceedings Amid Brexit Drowning

Luckily for the parliamentarians, the important bill designed to avert a no-deal Brexit has been already moved from the House of Commons to the House of Lords for scrutiny.

In addition to other concerns faced by UK politicians, mainly pertaining to the future UK-EU relationship, a more mundane type of disaster stroke the MPs while in session on 4 April.

"I've got to suspend the seating," Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs on Thursday.

What followed was a loud noise of water leaking through the House of Commons roof.

Shortly after, the House of Commons press service made a statement on Twitter that prompted sarcastic retaliation on social media.

"We are aware of a water leak on the estate and are taking urgent action to resolve it."

The work of the chamber was suspended as the leak "was investigated."

After the MPs passed the bill meant to stop Britain falling out of the EU next Friday without an agreement by one vote on Wednesday, it has been moved to the House of Lords.

If passed by the Lords, the bill could come into effect as early as 8 April.