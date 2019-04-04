German Chemical Giant Bayer Targeted by Cyberattack - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German chemical giant Bayer was targeted by a spying malware of the so-called Winnti group, the Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the malware was detected in Bayer’s network in late March. At the same time, it remains unclear when the network was infected with the malware.

© AP Photo / Charles Krupa US Intelligence-Backed Project Claims It Can Predict Cyberattacks in Advance

The German intelligence bodies believe that the Winnti group, which is suspected of being behind the attack, is linked to the Chinese authorities.

According to the company, there are no signs of data loss caused by cyberattack.

This was not the first cyberattack on German companies involving the Winnti group’s malware — in 2016, the ThyssenKrupp company was targeted by a similar attack. According to IT experts, it is very difficult to detect the Winnti group’s attacks as its malware leaves almost no traces on hard disk drives.