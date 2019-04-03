Official: Rallies in France Unlikely to End as Macron Fails to Introduce Reforms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protests in France are unlikely to fade as long as the French government fails to come up with effective economic and political reforms, Nicolas Bay, a French member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik.

"As long as the government refuses to adopt strong measures for more democracy, more economic protection and a real reduction of tax burden, the mobilization of the French will continue in the form of the yellow vests or in other forms. [French President] Emmanuel Macron still has not understood that the movement of the yellow vests is not just an expression of popular anger – it’s putting the whole political system that failed in all spheres, into question," Bay underlined.

The recent reshuffle in Macron’s government, in which three top-ranking officials have been replaced, is a sign of a deep political isolation, the lawmaker, who also serves as the general secretary of the French National Rally (formerly National Front) party, noted.

The Elysee Palace said on March 27 that Macron had "terminated the functions" of European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau, State Secretary for Digital Affairs Mounir Mahjoubi and the spokesman of the French government Benjamin Griveaux.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrators to express their discontent with the government's policies.