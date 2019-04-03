Spanish Military Plane Runs Off Air Strip, Injuring 11 (PHOTOS)

According to the Spanish radio broadcaster COPE, the incident occurred during the "Aragón 2019" exercises for emergency services, which involve more than 3,500 troops from different organisations.

At least 11 people were injured when a small Spanish military plane ran off the runway in the Santa Cilia municipality, COPE reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper El Periodico de Aragon also reported that five people had been admitted to a local hospital, adding that the pilot of the aircraft was in critical condition after suffering a brain injury.

"The plane was going to land at the airfield of Santa Cilia de Jaca and left the runway", Lieutenant General Miguel Alcañiz, head of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) told media.

CASA #C295 T21 de #Ala35 de Base Aérea Getafe, ha sufrido una salida de pista hoy en el Aeródromo de #SantaCilia #Huesca en el ejercicio #ECCAragón2019 de la #UME. 11 personas, 5 trasladadas al hospital de Jaca, 1 con heridas graves y 4 leves. Piloto con fuerte golpe en la cabeza pic.twitter.com/nxH5TXjFPo — Iván Castro Palacios (@ivancp25) 3 апреля 2019 г.

​He also said there is no information as to the cause of the accident, stressing that an investigation is underway.