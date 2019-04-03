Register
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.

    Alleged VIDEO of British Soldiers Shooting at Corbyn Photo Probed

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    This comes a month after the leader of the Labour Party was subjected to an egging assault by a Brexit supporter during a mosque visit in north London.

    The British Army has launched an investigation into footage circulating on social media that appears to show servicemen using a photo of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as target practice, The Independent reported.

    READ MORE: Wales Minister Resigns After UK PM May's Vow to Discuss Brexit With Corbyn

    In the 25-second Snapchat video, at least four soldiers are seen firing handguns at the image of Corbyn, with the caption “happy with that”.

    “We are aware of a video circulating on social media. This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects, and a full investigation has been launched”, The Independent cited an Army spokesperson as saying.

    According to the media outlet, the clip was purportedly filmed recently in Kabul, Afghanistan and features members of an elite parachute regiment.

    While the authenticity of the footage has yet to be verified, it has caused outrage on social media, with many calling to discharge the servicemen in question:

    This comes just a month after Corbyn was brutally egged during a visit to Finsbury Park mosque and Muslim Welfare House by an ardent Brexiteer, who reportedly yelled “respect the vote”.

    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Egging or Punching? Users Divided as Brexiteer Jailed for Assaulting Corbyn (VIDEO)
    The assault followed shortly after the Labour Party’s announcement that it would support a second Brexit referendum if Prime Minister Theresa May failed to adopt Corbyn’s party’s approach towards the withdrawal from the EU.

    Corbyn’s five demands to change the political declaration negotiated by Brussels and London included a “permanent and comprehensive customs union with the bloc” and “close alignment with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations”.

