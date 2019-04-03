Register
    Demonstrators carry posters and flags during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London, Saturday, March 23, 2019

    Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum 'Bored' by Endless Brexit - Interview

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Europe
    In the same interview, Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her UK nationality in February, said she "regretted everything", adding that she had been brainwashed to join the jihadists.

    In an interview with SkyNews, Shamima Begum, 19, who joined Daesh* in Syria back in 2015 and was stripped of the UK citizenship by Home Secretary Javid earlier in the year, has commented on Brexit.

    "It goes on and on without end. It's so boring now that I ask the sisters to flick on to the cartoon channel just to get away from it", the jihadi bride of Bangladeshi ancestry was quoted as saying.

    In addition to this, in her interview with The Times, Begum admitted she may never return to the UK, adding that she "really regretted everything".

    In February 2015 15-year old Begum fled to Turkey and crossed the Syrian border with the aid of people-smugglers. In Syria, she joined the Daesh terrorists, marrying a Dutch jihadist Yago Riedijk. The couple only fled the self-proclaimed "caliphate" shortly after Baghouz was besieged by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    READ MORE: Shamima Begum's Lawyer Claims Daesh 'Learned a Lot From Israel'

    A woman wearing a hijab
    CC0
    Two More Daesh Brides Stripped of UK Citizenship Amid Begum’s Row – Reports
    Soon after Miss Begum's first interview with the international media in mid-February, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid asserted that he would do "everything" in his power to block British Daesh fighters and their brides from returning to the UK and promptly stripped Miss Begum of her citizenship, saying that she could claim Bangladeshi citizenship due to her mother's origins in that country. However, Bangladesh quickly shot down that possibility, saying that Miss Begum had been "erroneously identified" as a citizen by the UK government and that she had "never" even visited the country.

    At the moment, Begum is staying at a refugee camp, while her husband is in a Syrian prison. The Home Office was ready to accept her child, while she was deprived of her citizenship, but the young woman did not want to be separated from her son until his death from pneumonia just three weeks after he was born.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

