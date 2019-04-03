Dutch Intelligence Accuses China, Russia of Digital Espionage - Reports

The NL Times reported on Tuesday citing the AIVD report that these countries are trying to receive politically sensitive information in the Netherlands such as data related to the MH17 investigation or NATO activities, as well as to receive information from Dutch companies for the benefit of their own companies.
READ MORE: Ex-US DIA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempted Espionage for China — DoJ
The intelligence service also urged Dutch companies to avoid using hardware and software developed by countries from this list, especially when this software is used from the exchange of sensitive information.
All comments
Show new comments (0)