Dutch Intelligence Accuses China, Russia of Digital Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) has placed Russia, China and Iran on the list of states that are targeting the Netherlands by means of digital espionage, local media reported.

The NL Times reported on Tuesday citing the AIVD report that these countries are trying to receive politically sensitive information in the Netherlands such as data related to the MH17 investigation or NATO activities, as well as to receive information from Dutch companies for the benefit of their own companies.

© AFP 2019 / Mladen Antonov GOP to Fast-Track New Bill Cracking Down on 'Chinese Economic Espionage'

The AIVD notes that Dutch companies are not fully prepared to protect the information and this "poses a risk to the economic security of our country," the media outlet said citing the report.

READ MORE: Ex-US DIA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempted Espionage for China — DoJ

The intelligence service also urged Dutch companies to avoid using hardware and software developed by countries from this list, especially when this software is used from the exchange of sensitive information.