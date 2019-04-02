Crime No More: Lawmakers Allow Unmarried to Have Sex in Utah - Report

While “fornication” was previously considered a misdemeanour in Utah, which could've resulted in a hefty fine and jail time, the police reportedly didn't actually enforce the law.

People who did not take the oath of marriage can now engage in sexual relations in the state of Utah as Governor Gary Hebert signed a bill which allows “fornication, adultery and sodomy”, KUTV reports.

The new legislative act, Senate Bill 43, also introduces a number of changes into the criminal code, regarding the “return of a marriage license to a county clerk, as well as criminal offences" and penalties relating to “clandestine drug labs” and “electronic harassment”.

As the media outlet points out, "fornication" was previously considered a class B misdemeanour in the state of Utah, punishable by a fine of $1,000 and up to six months of jail time.

However, this law “wasn’t pursued by police”, KUTV notes.

When news of this development spread across social media, a number of netizens seemed both amused by it and puzzled by the fact that such ban previously existed in Utah.

