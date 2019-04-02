German Comedian Behind Infamous Poem Defaming Erdogan Sues Merkel - Reports

German popular late night show host Jan Böhmermann is bringing a lawsuit against Chancellor Angela Merkel after she condemned his poem mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany's Der Tagesspiegel newspaper reported on Tuesday.
According to the media personality, Merkel's criticism was a "legal assessment" that can be described as a "prejudgment".
While the act was originally meant to be a comical protest against Ankara's decision to summon Germany's ambassador over an earlier satirical skit, the poem was not well received in Turkey, with Erdogan filing a criminal complaint.
The incident also put pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who later that year authorised a probe into whether Böhmermann could be charged via a 19th-century law that protects the violation of a sovereign nation's dignity.
