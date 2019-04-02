Greece, N Macedonia Establish Embassies to Replace Liaison Offices - Tsipras

"We are establishing embassies to replace the liaison offices that we had," Tsipras announced during a joint press conference with Zaev, as broadcast by the ERT television channel.
The prime minister is currently paying his first visit to North Macedonia, where he has held a meeting with his counterpart, Zoran Zaev, in Skopje.
Athens had been opposing its neighbor's use of the name "Macedonia" for years because it was also the name of a region in Greece, but the deal and its subsequent ratification put an end to the years-long dispute.
All comments
Show new comments (0)