WATCH Half-Naked Protesters Interrupt Brexit Debate in Commons Public Gallery

Close to a dozen climate change protesters interrupted a debate on Brexit in the House of Commons on Monday evening when they took their clothes off in the public gallery.
Some of the Extinction Rebellion protesters even glued themselves to the window which separated British lawmakers from the people who were observing.
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists arrested in attempt to get politicians to act on the Climate and Ecological Crisis. We are walking dangerously close to irreversible climate collapse — this is what it has come to. #ExtinctionRebellion @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/4kcJnI6KeV— Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🐝 (@ExtinctionR) 1 апреля 2019 г.
Following the demonstration, the protesters were arrested, the Extinction Rebellion group said in a message on Twitter.
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery to call attention to the ‘elephant in the room’ — Climate and Ecological Crisis #ExtinctionRebellion #TellTheTruth @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/VO8l31XRne— Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🐝 (@ExtinctionR) 1 апреля 2019 г.
The view from inside the House of Commons at around 17:30 today courtesy of @JSHeappey #ExtinctionRebellion #TellTheTruth pic.twitter.com/UGLKRalCJh— Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🐝 (@ExtinctionR) 1 апреля 2019 г.
