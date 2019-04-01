WATCH Half-Naked Protesters Interrupt Brexit Debate in Commons Public Gallery

The majority of protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group were wearing nothing but underwear resembling a thin thong that covered very limited parts of their bodies.

Close to a dozen climate change protesters interrupted a debate on Brexit in the House of Commons on Monday evening when they took their clothes off in the public gallery.

Some of the Extinction Rebellion protesters even glued themselves to the window which separated British lawmakers from the people who were observing.

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists arrested in attempt to get politicians to act on the Climate and Ecological Crisis. We are walking dangerously close to irreversible climate collapse — this is what it has come to. #ExtinctionRebellion @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/4kcJnI6KeV — Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🐝 (@ExtinctionR) 1 апреля 2019 г.

Following the demonstration, the protesters were arrested, the Extinction Rebellion group said in a message on Twitter.