Netherlands Postpones Burqa Ban in Public Places to 1 August – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Netherlands have pushed back the ban on wearing Muslim female veil that covers the face, known as burqa, for one month, to August 1, the Dutch News media reported on Monday citing Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Ollongren said that the extension had been prompted by the request of schools, who reported that it would be difficult to implement new rules during a school year, according to the local media outlet.

This comes after in June 2018, the Dutch Parliament passed a bill that prohibits individuals from wearing burqa in schools, universities, government buildings and public transport. Those who fail to comply with the legislation will be slapped with 400 euros fine (almost $450) and asked to remove the garment.

Austria, Denmark and France also have introduced similar bans on wearing burqas, alongside some cantons of Switzerland.