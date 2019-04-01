Trolleybus Collides With Tram in Brno, Czech Republic, 40 Reportedly Injured

A trolleybus and a tram collided head-on. Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly. The exact number of casualties is not known so far.
Čtyři desítky policistů řeší situaci jak u nehody, tak na objízdných trasách. Ze vzduchu pomáhá i policejní vrtulník. pic.twitter.com/rkVL9d781j— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) April 1, 2019
According to the medical data there are 25 injured, 5 of them critically. While the firefighters working on the scene say there are at least 40 people were injured in the collision.
Trolleybus-tram collision injures dozens Czech city of Brno https://t.co/36DyEH1YJ1 pic.twitter.com/gyXx6cg1fJ— NewsClads (@NewsClads) April 1, 2019
Helvete vilken krasch det varit i Brno idag, 40 skadade pic.twitter.com/GjgUyJ2R7o— Kim L (@kilu88) April 1, 2019
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
Ulice Křenova je po nehodě pro lidi uzavřena. Policisté jsou v dodržování zákazu neoblomní. pic.twitter.com/5KoBX88E3F— Události Brno (@UdalostiBrno) April 1, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)