Trolleybus Collides With Tram in Brno, Czech Republic, 40 Reportedly Injured

The incident occurred at 12pm local time at the crossroads of the Křenová and Masná streets in Brno, Czechia.

A trolleybus and a tram collided head-on. Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly. The exact number of casualties is not known so far.

Čtyři desítky policistů řeší situaci jak u nehody, tak na objízdných trasách. Ze vzduchu pomáhá i policejní vrtulník. pic.twitter.com/rkVL9d781j — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) April 1, 2019

​According to the medical data there are 25 injured, 5 of them critically. While the firefighters working on the scene say there are at least 40 people were injured in the collision.

Trolleybus-tram collision injures dozens Czech city of Brno https://t.co/36DyEH1YJ1 pic.twitter.com/gyXx6cg1fJ — NewsClads (@NewsClads) April 1, 2019

Helvete vilken krasch det varit i Brno idag, 40 skadade pic.twitter.com/GjgUyJ2R7o — Kim L (@kilu88) April 1, 2019

​The cause of the incident is being investigated.