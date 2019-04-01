'Big Sh**show': Germany’s Europe Minister Lashes Out at Bungled Brexit Process

Political rhetoric over Brexit seems to have gone from bad to vulgar, as a senior European politician condemns the indecisiveness and factional fighting that has paralysed the UK parliament’s progression on leaving the EU.

The Brexit process has been blasted as a "big s**tshow" by a senior German politician within the country's foreign ministry, according to Bloomberg news.

In a meeting with members of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Berlin over the weekend, Michael Roth, Berlin's Europe Minister, let loose his frustration about the bungled Brexit process, also reportedly saying that Theresa May and "90 percent" of her cabinet have "no idea how workers think, live, work, and behave." Mr Roth's admitted that his comments were rather unconventional for a statesman, saying that he was behaving "very undiplomatically."

The tirade however, did not end there.

Mr Roth reportedly went on to point out that politicians in Britain's parliament were "born with silver spoons in their mouths" and "went to private schools and elite universities" and are thus unlikely to feel the most negative economic consequences of Brexit.



According to Bloomberg Mr Roth sarcastically added: "I don't know if William Shakespeare could have come up with such a tragedy but who will foot the bill?"

Yet, Mr Roth is not the only one making such jibes about the UK parliament's inability to reach a consensus on where to take the Brexit process next. The EU parliament's co-ordinator for Brexit, Guy Verhofstadt, Tweeted today that despite it being April 1st, Brexit is "not a bad April Fool's joke."

#Brexit is not a bad April Fool's Joke, but a tragic reality for all our citizens and business. It is now five to midnight. Today MPs must find a compromise & stop this chaos. This evening, for once voting "Yes", instead of every time voting "No". — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) 1 April 2019

Moreover, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker reportedly told Italian public TV channel Rai 1, "our British friends we have had a lot of patience, but even patience is running out."



Despite the turmoil, there might be a glimmer of hope in Brussels' eyes yet. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has given her MPs freedom to support a customs union arrangement with the EU in a vote on alternatives to Brexit that will be held this evening, Monday April 1. It is possible that enough MPs could cast their votes to secure the numbers needed for a soft Brexit.

Ardent Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told LBC radio that he is "very concerned" about the development.

"My concern is that the Prime Minister is more concerned to avoid a No Deal Brexit than anything else. And therefore I am very concerned that she could decide to go for a customs union tacked onto her deal," he said.

Theresa May's Brexit deal was gunned down in parliament for a third time last week by 344 to 286 votes. It was voted down in mid-March 2019 by 391 to 242. The first time it was rejected was two months earlier in mid-January 2019, by 432 to 202 votes, the largest defeat for a sitting government in British parliamentary history.



