WATCH Aftermath of Russian S7 Airlines Co-Owner Plane Crash in Germany

On Sunday, a light six-seat plane, carrying Natalia Fileva, the co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, and her father, crashed in central Germany, killing all three people on board. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Germany's regional Hr-fernsehen TV channel has released a video of the aftermath of a plane crash which killed Russia's S7 Airlines co-owner Natalia Fileva.

The footage shows emergency services at the scene of what look like the wreckage of the crashed plane, with smoke billowing out of the destroyed plane.

The video was published after the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation told Sputnik earlier on Monday that it plans to work with Russia to investigate the plane crash.

The tragedy took place on Sunday, when Fileva and her father flew to Germany on board a private Epic-LT jet.

© RIA Novosti . Dmitry Aleshkovskiy Russian S7 Airliner Co-Owner Among Killed in Germany Plane Crash

When landing at an airport in Egelsbach, a town in the German state of Hesse, the plane crashed, killing all three people on board. Authorities are yet to determine what caused the crash.

A source in the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) told Sputnik that the plane belonged to the Globus air company, which is a part of the S7 airliner.

S7 Airlines, in turn, confirmed that company co-owner Natalia Fileva died in the crash.