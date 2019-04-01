Register
13:16 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boris Johnson. File photo

    Blair Says Boris Johnson May Beat Corbyn in Possible Election, Angers Twitter

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121

    The former prime minister's remarks came after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced last week that she would step down if her Brexit deal managed to secure a majority in parliament.

    Speaking to the Huffington Post, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair predicted an election victory for the Tories under former foreign secretary Boris Johnson if the Labour Party fails to part ways with the “revolutionary” politics of its leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    Following Theresa May's promise that she will stand down as the UK Prime Minister if parliament approves her Brexit deal, Blair said that Labour will have to counter Johnson's “right wing populism” if he wins the race to succeed May.

    READ MORE: Not Too Late for 'Real Change' to Brexit Deal — Ex-UK FM Johnson

    “If you have a Boris Johnson-led Conservative Party, he’s a formidable campaigner, he’s an interesting personality, he can get out there and do his stuff, for sure. I have absolutely no doubt that if you have a right-wing populism against a left-wing populism in this country, the right-wing will win. So it depends where we [Labour] stand,” Blair pointed out.

    At the same time, he added that any Tory would have to be “certifiable” (crazy) in order to seek election under the “shadow of Brexit”.

    Johnson Hits Out at May’s Brexit Deal

    Blair spoke after Johnson referred to the book of Exodus in the Old Testament and the Israelis leaving slavery in Egypt, while writing about Theresa May and Brexit in his weekly Daily Telegraph column earlier this month.

    “If she cannot give that evidence of change, she should drop the deal, go back to Brussels, and set out the terms that so many on both sides — Remainers and Leavers — now believe are sensible. Extend the implementation period to the end of 2021 if necessary; use it to negotiate a free-trade deal; pay the fee; but come out of the EU now — without the backstop. It is time for the PM to channel the spirit of Moses in Exodus, and say to Pharaoh in Brussels — LET MY PEOPLE GO”, Johnson noted.

    Earlier, he hit out at Remainers and Brexit objectors, claiming that politicians in Britain are still struggling to understand what Brexit really means and who runs the EU. 

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Pans 'Invertebrate' Theresa May Over Brexit Plan in Fiery Op-Ed

    “I couldn't tell you who they are, or what they do or how they came by their jobs or how they may be removed from office. I have no idea how to kick those particular b******s out — I'm not saying they are b*******s. But millions and millions of people in the UK have no idea how the system works. It's completely cut off to them”, Johnson claimed.

    In January, Johnson said it would be “shameful” for the UK government to request an extension of Article 50, and that it would be seen by the public as an “elite conspiracy to thwart Brexit”. According to Article 50 of the Maastricht Treaty, any country which seeks to leave the bloc has to do so two years after giving notice.

    Corbyn Warns Against ‘Catastrophic’ No-Brexit Deal

    Corbyn, for his part, urged a House of Commons earlier in March to “work now to find a solution [on Brexit] – to deal with the crisis facing the country and the deep concerns that many people have for their livelihood, their lives, their future, their jobs, their communities and their factories.

    “It’s up to us, as the House of Commons, to look for and find a solution to their concerns,” he underscored.

    Earlier, he pledged to support a second referendum after his Brexit alternative was voted down in Commons in February, saying that  “we will back a public vote in order to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit or a disastrous no deal outcome”.

    In January, Corbyn underscored the need to “stop the danger of a no-deal exit from the EU […] which would be catastrophic for industry, catastrophic for trade”.

    Netizens Perplexed by Tony Blair’s Remarks

    Most Twitter users remained unimpressed by Blair’s predictions, which were described by some as an All Fools Day joke.

     

    Others claimed that neither Johnson nor Corbyn would prevail in the possible general elections in the UK.

    Blair’s comments were preceded by Theresa May’s announcement last Wednesday that she is “prepared to leave this job [of the British Prime Minister] earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our party and country”.

    The remarks were followed by the UK Parliament rejecting May's Brexit agreement for the third time on 29 March and the EU giving Britain until 12 April to reach an alternative withdrawal deal, or leave without any deal at all on that date.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Reveals How UK Should Prepare for 'No-Deal' Brexit
    Embarrassing Footage of 'Worst Ever' Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Goes Viral
    Boris Johnson Apologises For Breaching Parliament's Earnings Disclosure Rules
    Tory Leadership Contest Rumours Grow as Boris Johnson Flashes New Haircut
    Tags:
    populism, deal, parliament, elections, Brexit, EU, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse