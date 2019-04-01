German Aviation Authorities to Work With Russia on Crash of S7 Co-Owner's Plane

"Yes, we will work with the Russians, expect help from our Russian partners," a representative of the bureau said, adding that the German side was still playing the decisive role in the probe.
The plane belonged to the Globus air company, which is a part of S7 Airliner, a source in the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) told Sputnik.
S7 Airlines confirmed that the company's co-owner Natalia Fileva died as a result of the crash.
