German Aviation Authorities to Work With Russia on Crash of S7 Co-Owner's Plane

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation told Sputnik Monday that it intended to work with Russia on probing the crash that had killed Natalia Fileva, the co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines.

"Yes, we will work with the Russians, expect help from our Russian partners," a representative of the bureau said, adding that the German side was still playing the decisive role in the probe.

A light six-seat plane, carrying Fileva and her father, crashed in central Germany on Sunday.

The plane belonged to the Globus air company, which is a part of S7 Airliner, a source in the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) told Sputnik.

S7 Airlines confirmed that the company's co-owner Natalia Fileva died as a result of the crash.