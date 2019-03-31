Belgian Police Arrest Some 70 Yellow Vests During Sunday Climate March - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgian police detained about 70 yellow vest protesters for causing civil disturbance during the third consecutive Sunday climate march in Brussels, Le Soir reported on Sunday.

According to Le Soir, about 70 yellow vest protesters were arrested after the police forces blocked off the movement of the climate march about an hour after it began.

The media outlet said that the yellow vests had allegedly broken window panes along the streets and attacked a police officer.

"The police got involved in the situation on Loi street because of the 'yellow vests,' some of which caused damage and behaved aggressively," the police Tweeted after the march.

READ MORE: Belgium's Anti-Migration Party Proposes to Ban Dual Citizenship

On Sunday, people in Brussels marched to voice their concern over climate change. According to Le Soir, about 8,000 people came out, less than in the previous two marches, and emphasized that the climate march was non-violent.