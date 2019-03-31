Russian S7 Airliner Co-Owner Among Killed in Germany Plane Crash

Meanwhile, Russian media said among those killed by the crash was the head of the country's S7 air carrier. The German Bild newspaper reports that two of the three killed were Russians.

The plane that crashed in Germany belonged to the Globus air company, which is a part of S7 Airliner, a source in the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) told Sputnik. A source close to Vladislav Filev, the head of S7 Airlines claimed to be killed in the crash by Russian media refuted the reports about his death.

S7 Airlines confirmed that the company's co-owner Natalia Fileva died as a result of the crash. Earlier, a source told Sputnik that the incident claimed the lives of Natalia Fileva and her father. Natalia Fileva, the wife of S7 CEO Vladislav Filev, was flying to Germany for medical treatment, the source specified.

"On March 31, 2019, during the landing of a private Epic-LT plane at Egelsbach Airport (Frankfurt am Main), at the age of 55, S7 Airlines shareholder Natalia Fileva was killed. The circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known," the S7 press service said.

At the same time, the airliner announced that the international commission will investigate the crash with the participation of the Russian aviation authorities.

​Previously the German police reported that a plane crashed in Germany, killing at least three people, two of whom are Russians. However, a source told Sputnik that all those people, who died in the incident, including a pilot, were Russian nationals.