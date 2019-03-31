Hundreds Take Part in NUDE PHOTO Shoot for Female Empowerment in Spain

The photo op was conducted during the Intramurs festival in Valencia, with the photographer in charge claiming that his goal was to show female "empowerment" and to draw "an analogy between the architectural construction and the reconstruction of the human being".

About 1,300 participants of both sexes shed their clothes in broad daylight in the Spanish city of Valencia as part of a photo op staged by US photographer Spencer Tunick, who is best known throughout the world for organising large-scale nude shoots.

​According to the Daily Star, the photo op was conducted as part of the Intramurs festival, in an area cordoned off by police officers.

​At one point of the event, female participants stepped on their prone male counterparts in an apparent show of power, helping them to get up afterwards "in a display of kinship", the newspaper adds.

​The photographer himself claimed that he sought to show female "empowerment" and to draw "an analogy between the architectural construction and the reconstruction of the human being, of the change of minds and hearts".