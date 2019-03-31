Love is in the Air: Eiffel Tower Staff Ask Visitors Not to Have Sex on Top

The world-famous Eiffel Tower, which regularly attracts the attention of crowds of tourists visiting the French capital, is marking its 130 anniversary; it was finished and inaugurated on 31 March in 1889.

Eiffel Tower staff members have warned Paris visitors against having sex on top of the edifice, which is marking its 130-year anniversary on Sunday, a source in the Eiffel Tower press service told Sputnik.

"Having sex atop of Eiffel Tower, just like in any other public place, is a violation of the law, so we will have to call the police," the source said.

READ MORE: The World's Biggest Statues: Giant Structure in India Jumps to Top of the List

However, she failed to recall the name of the article under which sex in public places is prohibited and what measures are used against the violators.

When asked whether such offences have taken place before, the source said that she didn't know and, perhaps, no one has ever detected the people in action.