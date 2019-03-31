EU Commission VP Sefcovic Concedes Defeat in Slovak Presidential Election

Slovak ruling party-backed candidate, a vice-president of the European Commission for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic conceded defeat in the country's presidential election on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Sefcovic called his rival, liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova, to congratulate her on her victory, Reuters reports.

"I am sending a bouquet of flowers to Ms Zuzana Caputova and congratulate her on her victory in the election," Sefcovic said.

Earlier the Slovak statistical department said in a statement that lawyer Zuzana Caputova was leading in the second round of Slovakia's presidential election with 60.37 percent after 1 percent of the votes were counted.

In the second round of the presidential elections, the Slovaks had to choose between lawyer Zuzana Caputova and European Union commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW