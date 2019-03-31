UK Lawmakers Threaten to Reject Any Attempt by PM for Snap Election - Reports

The UK Parliament on Friday rejected for the third time Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement seeking to outline the nation's exit from the European bloc.

Speculation about a possible snap election has reportedly increased following May's three failed attempts to get parliament to back the Brexit deal she agreed with other EU leaders.

The Observer newspaper said that lawmakers from May's Conservative Party are threatening to vote down any attempt she makes to call a snap national election in the face of the country's Brexit impasse. Those politicians from across a party already divided over Brexit have warned that a push for an early election will further split the Conservatives and exacerbate the Brexit stalemate, according to the Observer.

Currently, the United Kingdom, conforming to its own Brexit deadline extension agreement with the European Union, must by April 12 either propose an alternative deal or exit the bloc without a deal. London could still revoke Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, which the UK used to proclaim its intent to exit the EU two years ago.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk has called an April 10 meeting of the heads of state and government to discuss possible Brexit scenarios.

