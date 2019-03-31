Belgium's Anti-Migration Party Proposes to Ban Dual Citizenship

"Those who want to be granted our [Belgian] citizenship will have to give up their original citizenship. Belgian citizenship is not a right, it is a reward. It symbolizes a successful full integration", the bill reads.
The migration bill also proposes that people living in Belgium without a visa should lose their right to seek asylum there and be returned to their country of origin.
READ MORE: Business Lobby Reveals How Much Hard Brexit May Cost Belgium
The legislation states that it supports regulated, organized and limited migration that would let Flanders, the Dutch-speaking northern part of Belgium, choose "who and how many" can live there.
The N-VA, the largest party in Belgium, quit the government coalition last December over a divisive UN migration pact that was designed to strengthen global cooperation on migration. The pact represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. It comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.
READ MORE: Syrian Refugee Gets Jail Term in Belgium for Terrorist Attack Plot — Reports
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has resigned reportedly over the migration issue and a caretaker government was formed to run the country until a new vote in May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)