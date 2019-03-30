'Raping Worms': Call to CASTRATE Gang-Rape Suspects Voiced by Italian Deputy PM

Italian Interior Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini has called for the castration of a trio of men who stand accused of gang-raping a 19-year-old American woman in Catania, Sicily earlier this month.
The minister insisted that the alleged rapists must face guaranteed jail time and be subjected to chemical castration, describing the offenders as “raping worms”.
The suspects were arrested last week after being identified from the videos the group recorded on their phones on the evening the alleged attack took place.
The media outlet also pointed out that Salvini delivered this statement as Italian legislators ponder on a new proposed amendment which would allow men convicted of a sexual offence opt to undergo chemical castration in exchange for a suspended prison sentence.
