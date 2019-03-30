'Raping Worms': Call to CASTRATE Gang-Rape Suspects Voiced by Italian Deputy PM

Matteo Salvini’s remark comes as Italy debates a new amendment which would allow convicted sex offenders to receive a suspended sentence in exchange for chemical castration.

Italian Interior Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini has called for the castration of a trio of men who stand accused of gang-raping a 19-year-old American woman in Catania, Sicily earlier this month.

The minister insisted that the alleged rapists must face guaranteed jail time and be subjected to chemical castration, describing the offenders as “raping worms”.

According to The Local, the victim said she met the suspects at a bar on 15 March and that they managed to lure her into their car under the pretext of going to another drinking establishment together. The suspects then drove her to a secluded spot and took turns in raping her.

The suspects were arrested last week after being identified from the videos the group recorded on their phones on the evening the alleged attack took place.

The media outlet also pointed out that Salvini delivered this statement as Italian legislators ponder on a new proposed amendment which would allow men convicted of a sexual offence opt to undergo chemical castration in exchange for a suspended prison sentence.