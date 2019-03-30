Eurostar Trains Suspended Because of Trespasser With St. George's Flag

The Eurostar railway company suspended the movement of all trains to and from London briefly on Saturday morning. According to the carrier, trains were ordered to stay put after a trespasser mounted the roof of London's St. Pancras railway station.

About ten o'clock in the morning, the offender was detained; he turned out to be a 44-year-old man who, according to eyewitnesses, was wrapped in a red and white St. George's Flag; it is not known whether his actions were connected with the protest against Brexit's failure to materialise on 29 March or not.

Wanna know why St Pancras and all the trains are messed up? The flag waving bell-end is on top of high speed tracks. pic.twitter.com/2U2g5TAR3I — Tasha S (@tic_tash_toe) March 30, 2019

On the morning of 30 March, British transport police stated that the man was reported by passengers, who claimed to have found him in a life-threatening situation, after which the departure of the trains from St Pancras station grounded to a halt and the electricity was cut off from the power cables, due to which not a single train could leave or enter the station.

The train operator Southeastern, which also sends trains from St. Pancras Station, officially advised passengers not to buy train tickets, but instead use the Underground and Thameslink service.

We have suspended all services to and from London St Pancras until 09:45 this morning, due to a trespasser on the tracks. We strongly recommend you not travel this morning and please cancel your journey or exchange ticket free of charge here https://t.co/heMbJBb0kr. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) March 30, 2019

The Eurostar press service warns that even after the restoration of traffic, long delays in the movement of trains are almost inevitable, and recommends exchanging or returning tickets purchased in advance.