Police Detain Suspected Gunman at St Paul's Cathedral in London - Reports

"Following reports of an armed man at St Paul's Cathedral, we can confirm we've arrested a man who we believe to be in possession of a firearm at 12.05 today. He was detained behind One New Change by armed officers. There is no indication this incident is terror-related at this time," the police reported.
Images appeared on social media, showing police officers at a cordoned off area next to the cathedral.
