Lega May Become 2nd Biggest Party in EU Par't After Upcoming Election – Polls

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Italian party Lega may become the second biggest party represented in the European Parliament after the EU election scheduled for 23-26 May, the Parliament’s Public Opinion Monitoring Unit said in a report based on polls conducted in EU member states.

According to the report, as of Wednesday, the Europe of Nations and Freedom political group – which is represented in Italy only by Lega – may count on 27 out of 705 seats in the European Parliament.

READ MORE: EU Claims ‘Russian Sources' Are Threat to Parliamentary Elections in May

© AFP 2019 / JOHN THYS EU Council May Fine Parties if They Misuse Personal Data to Influence Elections

That will make Lega the second biggest party in the European Parliament after the German ruling bloc, comprised of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU), which can count on 33 seats.

Italy will have 76 seats the European Parliament after the election, becoming the third most represented country in the body after Germany (96 seats) and France (79 seats).

The European elections will be held on 23-26 May, while the new session of the European Parliament will begin on 2 July.