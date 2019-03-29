Lega May Become 2nd Biggest Party in EU Par't After Upcoming Election – Polls

According to the report, as of Wednesday, the Europe of Nations and Freedom political group – which is represented in Italy only by Lega – may count on 27 out of 705 seats in the European Parliament.
READ MORE: EU Claims ‘Russian Sources' Are Threat to Parliamentary Elections in May
Italy will have 76 seats the European Parliament after the election, becoming the third most represented country in the body after Germany (96 seats) and France (79 seats).
The European elections will be held on 23-26 May, while the new session of the European Parliament will begin on 2 July.
All comments
Show new comments (0)