ReadySetNo: British MPs Spell Out Their Intentions Ahead of Brexit Vote

The UK Parliament will have "the last chance we have to vote for Brexit as we understood it" on Friday, as described by the Trade Minister Liam Fox.

29 March was meant to mark the monumental occasion in British political history — its exit from the European Union, but instead the UK Parliament will have to vote on a twice-rejected Brexit deal.

The Parliament's inability to consent in a unanimous vision for the country's future and relationship with the EU has become a matter of frustration for Brussels, Downing Street and the British public alike.

Ahead of Friday's vote, a number of MPs — who previously opposed Theresa May's deal — have switched to back it, faced by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit. One of the most noticeable flops was by Eurosceptic Conservative MP a likely contender to replace May, Boris Johnson.

I have been and remain intensely critical of the deal. But we have a choice to make now, and that means choosing between options that actually exist. I have come to the sad conclusion that neither this government nor this parliament is willing to leave with no deal — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 29, 2019​

It is very painful to vote for this deal. But I hope we can now work together to remedy its defects, avoid the backstop trap and strive to deliver the Brexit people voted for — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 29, 2019​

Lawmakers outlined their voting intentions via their social media accounts, ahead of the 13.00 GMT session in the House of Commons.

No surrender 🇬🇧 — Andy McKirdy (@Andy_McKirdy) March 29, 2019​

Everyone who genuinely wants to honour the 2016 referendum result should think about this and vote for the Withdrawal Agreement. — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) March 29, 2019​

The vote today is for the blindest of blindfold Brexits.



Unless MPs across Parliament take a stand this afternoon, Brexit is going to be decided by the outcome of the next Tory leadership contest. pic.twitter.com/SjkMMOt1KK — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 29, 2019​

I appeal to all Labour MPs to vote against the motion. Do not usher in a right wing Tory PM who will deliver a hard Brexit which will be the consequence of this. Do not be the midwife of a Tory Brexit. https://t.co/T09vWLPQuT — Ian Blackford (@IanBlackfordMP) March 29, 2019​

The Attorney General today talked about "Certainty for business" —

He must know that further economic damage can only be prevented and that "certainty" given by #RevokeArticle50 — maintaining what is familiar and beneficial.

Rest a #Brexit gamble.. — Angus B MacNeil MP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) March 29, 2019​

I ll be honest, I haven’t been this nervous since being elected — even Most Labour MPs I have spoken to have little against the Withdrawal Agreement. The WA provides certainty, protections & lets us move forward — let’s pass the motion today. @ScotTories pic.twitter.com/2INrN9Vmln — Luke Graham OSP MP (@LukeGrahamMP) March 29, 2019​

Today all colleagues have the chance to unlock latent business investment and consumer confidence.



The chance to take a decisive step towards stability.



The chance to bring the country back together.



A bright future is within our grasp. #BackTheDeal — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) March 29, 2019​

I'll be voting against the WA today as it provides no certainty about our future relationship with Europe. Never forget that the real architects of this mess are the politicians who campaigned for Leave and left Parliament to square the circle on their impossible promises. pic.twitter.com/XdkGuBtzg0 — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) March 29, 2019​

We had the whole bloody loaf Jacob! Then you and your ilk gave it away! — James Purefoy (@JamesPurefoy) March 27, 2019​

MPs will voice their view on the 585-page Withdrawal Agreement but not a shorter declaration on future UK-EU ties. The alteration to the presented documents was prompted by a ban against asking lawmakers the same question over and over again.