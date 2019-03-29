"F*ck Knows" Why Theresa May Holding 3d Brexit Vote - Cabinet Minister Quoted

The phrase, cited by a British journalist during a news programme, has taken the Internet by storm - whether due to swearing on TV or because it largely resonated with the public, worn out by the unknown direction of the Brexit process.

BBC's Newsnight political editor Nick Watt said that one of Theresa May's Cabinet ministers commented on the Parliament holding yet another — third — vote on the PM's Brexit deal.

Commentators rushed to social media to leave their impressions and views regarding the strong language, quoted by Watt during a mainstream TV programme.

This is absolutely brilliant!



‘I said to one Cabinet Minister, why is the PM holding a vote when she's pretty sure that she's going to lose? And using very strong language, this Cabinet Minister said to me, "Fuck knows. I'm past caring. It's like the living dead."' pic.twitter.com/67jKr6dKNg — Damon Evans (@damocrat) March 28, 2019​

Cabinet minister sums up the zombie @theresa_may



'It's like the living dead in here……

her inability to engage in the most basic human interactions'.



Sums up eloquently the past two years of Brexit self harm.#RevokeA50#Remain 🇪🇺 — Danny #FBPE #peoplesvote #Remain (@dannymcgrory67) March 29, 2019​

"What did I say, Roy?"



"You said 'Fuck knows. I'm past caring. It's like the living dead in here'". pic.twitter.com/L3uIRQj3a9 — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) March 28, 2019​

The quote of Brexit — Andy Perrins (@Famoussauces) March 29, 2019​

British lawmakers will assemble at Westminster once again, to hold a vote on the Withdrawal Agreement — on the Irish "backstop", divorce bill and citizens' rights — proposed by the government, but not the political declaration on the way the future EU-UK relationship will work.

Theresa May has this week said she will resign her post if the deal gets the MPs' support. Ever since the talk of Tory candidates to replace the PM has been rife in political circles and the British press.

