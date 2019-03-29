Northern Greece Businessmen Refuse to Visit Skopje Over Macedonia Renaming

"We are not going to Skopje, we do not even want to hear the name of North Macedonia", the members of Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce said at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday.
Tsipras is set to visit North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje in the coming months, making the first official visit of a head of the Greek cabinet to the neighboring country.
READ MORE: Georgia, North Macedonia Establish Diplomatic Relations
The Prespa deal on renaming Macedonia was signed by the two countries in June. However, the deal was met with criticism in both states. Notably, in Macedonia, the required turnout at the referendum on renaming the country was not met. Despite that, the deal was ratified by the parliaments of both countries.
The dispute, solved by the deal, concerned Greece’s own region called Macedonia. Thus, Athens opposed Skopje’s use of the name. Moreover, the dispute was the main barrier preventing Skopje from pursuing membership in the European Union and NATO.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump in a letter to lawmakers said he has submitted a report to Congress on North Macedonia joining NATO.
READ MORE: Author Decries Macedonia Signing NATO Accession Protocol
All comments
Show new comments (0)