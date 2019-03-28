Almost 50% of French Would Prefer 'Fast No-Deal Brexit' - Poll

At the same time, 49 percent would like to continue EU-UK negotiations to secure an agreement, the survey by OpinionWay-Tilder found.
Seventy-three percent of the French believe that Brexit will not have any impact on their work, 15 percent believe that the consequences will be negative for them, while 7 percent expect a positive effect.
The French government launched a special program of preparations for a no-deal outcome in January, shortly after the UK House of Commons voted down the withdrawal agreement. The deal has since been rejected once again in the UK Parliament.
France's preparations for a no-deal outcome include 580 additional jobs and $56 million in funding, among other measures, to ensure border controls function seamlessly.
The survey was carried out online on 20-26 March among 1,889 people.
