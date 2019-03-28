Former Bosnian Serb Leader Karadzic Appeals Life Sentence for War Crimes - Court

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic has appealed the decision by a UN-mandated court to increase his sentence to life in prison for war crimes and genocide, according to the legal notice released by the appeals court in The Hague on Thursday.
In March 2016, the UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia found Karadzic guilty of 10 out of 11 counts of genocide, war crimes and other atrocities committed during the Bosnian War. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but his defence appealed the court ruling.
After seceding from Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina were in a state of war, until the Dayton Agreement was signed in 1995. The agreement formed two autonomous entities — the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serbian-majority Republika Srpska — and the self-governing Brcko District.
