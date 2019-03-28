Register
28 March 2019
    Ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic sits in the court of the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, the Netherlands March 24, 2016

    Former Bosnian Serb Leader Karadzic Appeals Life Sentence for War Crimes - Court

    © REUTERS / Robin van Lonkhuijsen/Pool
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The five judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism Tribunals in The Hague on 20 March dismissed all but one of Karadzic appeals and increased the 40-year prison term handed down in 2016 to life in prison.

    Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic has appealed the decision by a UN-mandated court to increase his sentence to life in prison for war crimes and genocide, according to the legal notice released by the appeals court in The Hague on Thursday.

    In March 2016, the UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia found Karadzic guilty of 10 out of 11 counts of genocide, war crimes and other atrocities committed during the Bosnian War. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but his defence appealed the court ruling.

    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Bosnian man passes by flags of Bosnia's Serb mini state Republic of Srpska and t-shirt with photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms (150 miles) northwest of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo
    © AP Photo / Radivoje Pavicic
    As People Prepare For Polls Has Dayton Agreement 'Set Bosnia Up For Disaster'?
    Karadzic was found guilty including on planning the Srebrenica massacre, the largest mass atrocity in Europe since the Holocaust, that ended with 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks being killed in July 1995.

    After seceding from Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina were in a state of war, until the Dayton Agreement was signed in 1995. The agreement formed two autonomous entities — the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serbian-majority Republika Srpska — and the self-governing Brcko District.

