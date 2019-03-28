Attackers of N Korean Embassy in Madrid Filmed Their Actions - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The group of people who attacked the North Korean Embassy in Madrid on February 22, assaulting staff members and seizing their computers and documents, filmed their actions on micro-cameras, El Pais reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources in the Spanish police.

Ten people took part in the attack. They reportedly tried to obtain "sensitive information" about North Korea's nuclear and arms program several days ahead of the fruitless Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The perpetrators used the cameras in order to film their actions for those who ordered and financed the attack, El Pais newspaper specified.

© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein Spanish Police Discover Arms in North Korean Embassy in Madrid - Reports

READ MORE: Spanish Court Issues Int'l Arrest Warrant for North Korean Embassy Attackers

Spanish media have been suggesting that US intelligence was behind the attack. Meanwhile, the Spanish National Court said on Tuesday that the leader of the group claimed to have acted on its own initiative. He reportedly contacted the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and told it about the attack soon after it happened.

READ MORE: One of Attackers on N Korean Embassy in Madrid Contacted FBI After Incident