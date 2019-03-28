EU to Boost Border Security by Adding 10,000 Personnel Amid Migrant Crisis

"The European Border and Coast Guard law will overhaul Europe's border management. It will mean an additional 10,000 border and coast guards for Europe; more efficient returns; more tools to fight crime and will serve to allay security and crime concerns and aid in our migration strategy. Europe's citizens were looking to us to deliver and we have, in record time. This is a win for Europe", European Parliament member Roberta Metsola said, as quoted in the press release.
The corps will be launched in 2021 and will have 5,000 operational staff, while it is set to become fully operational by 2027, and the staff number is expected to double by then.
Frontex is expected to have closer ties with the European Parliament and parliaments of EU member states.
The text of the proposal now has to be formally approved by the European Parliament's Civil Liberties Committee, the European Parliament as a whole and the Council.
