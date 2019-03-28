Main Reason for MH17 Crash is Ukraine's Failure to Close Its Airspace - Source

"Russia supports the Netherlands in its commitment to the search for truth, justice and those responsible for the crash of MH17, But… one has to admit that at the moment the main responsible party is still the state that failed to close its airspace", the source said.
According to the source, the justice could be guaranteed via "honest and impartial work of the Joint Investigation Team, which has to take into account all data that can help the probe, including the data that comes from the parties that are not part of the JIT".
The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on 17 July 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed. The interim conclusions presented by the Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane had been downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.
