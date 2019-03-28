Register
28 March 2019
    Each year more than 100,000 children run away from home or care in the UK

    UK Absolute Child Poverty Hits 3.7m Amid Brexit Chaos, Jumps 200,000 In One Year

    © East News / Hazel Thompson
    Europe
    Whilst the rate of absolute child poverty has decreased gradually since 2012, figures have begun to rise again, new UK government data revealed on Thursday.

    Roughly 3.7m children are living in absolute poverty across the UK, an increase of 200,000 in a year, new data from the UK government has revealed. 

    The new figures have challenged claims from British cabinet ministers who said last year that absolute poverty rates had been falling. 

    The news comes after a Resolution Foundation study showed last month that the number of children living in poverty would instigate a crisis by 2023 — 2024 if the government failed to implement effective changes to universal credit and other UK benefits systems.   

    The Resolution Foundation said that the main factors driving UK income inequality were benefits and tax credit cuts, which hit lower and working class families with over two children the most. 

    The sun rises behind the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, north east England on September 28, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / Lindsey Parnaby
    Wheel and Deal: Opposition Accuses PM May of Bribing Poor Towns With £1bn Fund

    Research from the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in line with the new data also showed that the Cabinet's four-year freeze on child benefits would result in losses of roughly £240 per year for families.  

    CPAG chief executive Alison Garnham said: "Despite high employment, today's figures reveal that 70 per cent of children living under the poverty line have at least one parent in work. That is not an economy that is working for everyone." 

    She added that the increase in child poverty for working families had been "widely anticipated and could have been avoided" but that the government chose to ignore the dangers and missed "another opportunity to do the right thing for children and families despite the fact that the freeze had already achieved its planned savings". 

    "At this critical point in the UK's history, we need to step back and ask what kind of country we want for our children." 

    Such cuts to social welfare systems, in addition to Brexit, were fuelling the increasing poverty numbers, according to a report in November from the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. 

    READ MORE: Charity Chief Insists Support Funding Should Continue for Rough Sleepers

    UK ministers were "looking at what more can be done to help the most vulnerable and improve their life chances," a government spokesperson said. "Tackling poverty will always be a priority for this government, and we take these numbers extremely seriously."  

    "Employment is at a record high, wages are outstripping inflation and income inequality and absolute poverty are lower than in 2010," the spokesperson added. "But we know some families need more support, which is why we continue to spend £95bn a year on working-age benefits."

    Family Tax Benefits, economic benefits, benefits, wealth inequality, wealth gap, poverty, absolute poverty, statistics, poverty, UK Office of National Statistics (ONS), UK Cabinet, Resolution Foundation, Child Poverty Action Group, UK Department for Work and Pensions, Theresa May, Amber Rudd, United Kingdom
