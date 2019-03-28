Swedish Authorities Say Expanded Probe Into Swedbank to Include Possible Fraud

"The existing information creates the impression that Swedbank might have distributed confusing information among members of the public and market players concerning its real knowledge of the possible money laundering. The further investigation will show if this concerns fraud and if so, [it will show] who is responsible for this", chief prosecutor Thomas Langrot said in a press release on Wednesday.
The scandal involving Swedbank erupted in February, when the local SVT broadcaster published its investigation, alleging that the bank had been engaged in money laundering schemes through its Estonian branch.
Swedish media reported on Wednesday that the law enforcement had raided the Swedbank’s headquarters in Stockholm. Moreover, the US authorities have launched a money-laundering probe into the bank over its alleged links to Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Authorities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have also launched their probes into Swedbank.
Last week, the bank published a third-party audit report showing it had taken action to prevent money laundering.
