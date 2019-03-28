France Bans Yellow Vest Rallies on Champs-Elysees For 2nd Week in Row

"The request for a demonstration on the Champs-Elysees next Saturday [March 30] is an incitement to further violence. I gave the [Paris] police chief very specific instructions to ban [the rally]", Castaner wrote on Twitter.
The decision to banish yellow vests from the Champs-Elysees came after the violent rallies, which resulted in dozens of injuries, plunged the French capital into chaos. The French government has replaced the head of Paris police in connection with the events.
According to the French Interior Ministry, almost 4,000 people had been injured in protests since the beginning of the movement.
Last Saturday the yellow vest protests were banned on Paris' main avenue. Demonstrators marched instead from Denfert Rochereau area in southern Paris to tourist hotspot Montmartre.
