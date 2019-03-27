Register
20:05 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sudanese refugees, who said their names are Adam, center, and Anour, right, speak to media in front of the entrance of the occupied Gerhart Hauptmann School in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 27, 2014

    German Minister Reveals Number of Asylum Application Still 'Too High'

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Germany is one of the countries that was hardest struck by the migrant influx that flooded Europe in 2015. Four years later, many asylum seekers coming to the EU still choose Germany over other states.

    German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees chief Hans-Eckhard Sommer has announced that despite the general reduction in migrant flows to the country, it is still receiving an overwhelming number of asylum applications per year — 162,000 in 2018 alone. Sommer noted that this number is "too high", as it is roughly comparable to the population of a large city.

    READ MORE: German Finance Minister Under Fire for Cuts on Migrant Spending

    The immigration minister also revealed that most migrants coming to Germany have no asylum status, while only 35% receive one.

    "We see very clearly that many people come here without having a grounds for asylum", he said.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / Christof Stache
    ‘Communal Solidarity’: German, 74, Must Vacate Flat to Let Migrants In - Report

    Another important problem that German immigration bodies are facing is the increasing number of migrants arriving without any identifying documents. Sometimes they are even unable to determine the birth date, let alone their real names. In 2018 alone, around 200,000 migrants entered Germany without any form of ID.

    Sommer also expressed his support for introducing upper limits to the number of asylum applications per year, but at the same time opposed the idea of simply dismissing all applications beyond the set limit. According to him, Germany can't ignore someone who has a good reason to apply for an asylum.

    European countries have been facing an influx of migrants coming mostly from the Middle East since 2015, with Germany receiving a large portion of asylum seekers due to an open-door policy announced by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    READ MORE: 'I'm a Daesh Terrorist': Tricks Migrants Use to Avoid Deportation From Germany

    The arrival of vast numbers of migrants spurred concerns that many of them would not abide by German laws and traditions. According to some reports, Germany has seen a sharp rise in crime, especially cases of rape, since 2015. Numerous German women reported sexual assaults, rapes and thefts in the city of Cologne during the 2015-2016 New Year's Eve festivities, carried out by men of "Arab or North African appearance", as the city's police chief described them.

    Related:

    German Finance Minister Under Fire for Cuts on Migrant Spending
    Anti-Migrant Steps That Caused German Govt Crisis Only Barred 11 People – Report
    'I'm a Daesh Terrorist': Tricks Migrants Use to Avoid Deportation From Germany
    ‘Communal Solidarity’: German, 74, Must Vacate Flat to Let Migrants In - Report
    France Refuses to Accommodate Economic Migrants From German NGO Ship - Reports
    Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018
    German Police Say No Right-Wing Patrols Spotted After Migrant Attack - Report
    Tags:
    migrants, asylum applications, asylum seekers, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse