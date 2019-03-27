Register
    European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.

    Donald Tusk Urges European MEPs to Back 6m Remainers, Petitioners Against Brexit

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Mr. Tusk was speaking to MEPs in Strasbourg who were debating the Council's conclusions on Brexit last week, which included that EU27 member states should uphold a two-part extension of Article 50 which would lead to the UK taking part in European elections in May.

    European legislators should not "betray" Remainers wishing to cancel Brexit, European Council president Donald Tusk urged MEPs on Wednesday. 

    President Tusk told MEPs not to "betray" nearly six million Remainers urging Westminster to cancel Article 50 via an online petition, in addition to one million people marching for a People's Vote last weekend and those wishing to remain in the bloc. 

    "There were voices saying that this would be harmful or inconvenient to some of you. Let me be clear: such thinking is unacceptable," Tusk told MEPs. 

    "They may feel that they are not sufficiently represented by the UK Parliament, but they must feel that they are represented by you in this chamber," Mr. Tusk added. "Because they are Europeans."  

    12 April was now "the cliff-edge date", Mr. Tusk said, adding that EU leaders would probably hold a future summit prior to discussing a longer extension of Brexit. 

    Replying to MEP for the UK and staunch Brexiteer Nigel Farage, European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that EU officials were working to respect the will of the British people backing Brexit. "No one in Brussels is trying to steal Brexit from you," Mr. Barnier said. 

    But Mr. Barnier said that it was still up to London to decide. "It can still stay, everything is possible up until the 12 April," Barnier said.  

    Scottish National Party MEP Alyn Smith stressed that European Parliament should back an independent Scotland. 

    "If we are removed against our will, independence will be our only route back," Mr. Smith said. "I'm asking you to leave a light on, so we can find our way home." 

    But Mr. Farage called UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit delay "the greatest betrayal of any democratic vote of our nation", adding that the deal was "a bad piece" and "unacceptable". 

    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0O2ih8pEWg 

    "It is not Brexit and it will not pass," Mr. Farage chided, adding that no matter what deal the prime minister presents next week, that the UK was "headed for an Article 50 extension".  

    Striking back at a visibly angry Mr. Tusk, Farage said: "If you think that the British people have changed their minds on Brexit, you sir are deluded."

    READ MORE: UK Parliament Holds Indicative Votes on Brexit Plan (VIDEO)

    The EU has prepared for a no-deal scenario in a Monday press release stating that conclusions in last week’s meeting called for “work to be continued on preparedness and contingency”. While a no-deal Brexit was not “desirable”, the EU was prepared for it, the Commission said. The Council also agreed on 21 March to extend Brexit to 22 May if Commons agreed on a deal no later than 29 March, or 12 April if the UK failed to secure a deal. Commons will debate contingencies to Mrs. May's Brexit plan on Wednesday and will vote on a third "meaningful vote" on Thursday.

    Tags:
    Brexit amendments, no-deal Brexit, Brexit deal, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, agreement, Brexit, European Commission, European Parliament, House of Commons, European Council, Nigel Farage, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, Theresa May, European Union, Strasbourg
