World’s First Naked Flights to Take Place in London – Reports

A company based in the UK capital has invited fans of public nudity and charitable work to flash above the city of nine million for a good cause. Those who are not afraid of heights and full bodily exposure in public could raise funds for charities, helping people with cancer and mental health issues.

On 30 April, daredevils are invited to join an unusual XXX fundraiser in London — the title of which, “Bottoms Up”, says it all. Participants are supposed to be completely naked and take part in flights over the UK’s capital in support of the fight against cancer. The organiser of the event has offered those who are not afraid to bare it all and flash their bodies in the sky the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the Movember and Coppafeel! charities.

While the first organisation focuses on health issues that men face today, ranging from prostate cancer to mental health issues, the second is in support of the fight against breast cancer, according to the company’s website.

One of the flights, branded the world’s first naked flight by the Daily Star, is reserved for men, while another will send female participants up into the clouds. All who partake will be served a high-altitude brunch. In order to take part in the naked charity event, one needs to register in advance, pay a fee to cover the cost of the flight, and bare oneself before jetting off on Day X. However, the organisers are ready to make concessions to participants who are too shy to go completely in the nude , allowing them to keep their underwear on.

Prospective nude flyers are also encouraged to ask family, friends, and colleagues to donate to the charities.