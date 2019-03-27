Polish PM Opposes EU Parliament's Directive on Digital Copyright Rules

"We did, do and will advocate Internet freedom. I thank all the members of the European Parliament from PiS for voting for the freedom and civil rights of millions of Polish internet users", Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.
All PiS lawmakers along with four members of Poland's opposition Civic Platform voted against the proposed directive — seven opposition lawmakers voted in favour.
READ MORE: 'First, They Came For Memes': EU Approves Overhaul of Online Copyright
Lively debates regarding the new reform were triggered by Article 11 and Article 13 (later renumbered to Article 17) of the bloc's copyright law. The former also referred to as the "link tax," requires large tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, to pay authors, composers, filmmakers and other creators for using even fragments of copyright materials on their own sites. The latter, also known as "upload filter," would make these companies legally responsible for the content posted by users.
