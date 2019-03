The day before, several media outlets reported that Turkish F-16 fighter jets reportedly entered Greek airspace and forced Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' helicopter to perform "low manoeuvres."

Following the incident, Tsipras said that "the Greek military intercepted the forces that violated the national airspace," and accused it of "harassing" his helicopter.

The Greek prime minister's comments came on Greece's Independence Day, which commemorates the war against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

Turkey and Greece have been enduring tense relations due to territorial disputes over the Aegean islands for several decades.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW