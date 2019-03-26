European Parliament Approves Online Copyright Reform

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Parliament voted on Tuesday in favour of a proposed directive on copyright rules for the digital market.

Those who oppose the reform have been qualifying it as the introduction of "censorship" and "hyperlink duties".

The European Parliament adopted the proposal, mulled since 2016, with 348 votes in favour and 274 against.

Under the directive, online services will be obliged to share income with authors, composers, filmmakers, and other creators. Online platforms will also be responsible for filtering out content published in breach of copyright law.

The text now has to be formally approved by the Council of the European Union.

The day before, Wikipedia's Italian branch was reported unavailable to Internet users due to a protest by its authors and contributors against proposed EU regulation reform regarding online copyright law.