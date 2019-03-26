Register
11:57 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.

    German Governing Party Wants to Create European FBI

    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    205

    Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) have presented their first-ever joint European election programme, outlining their vision of the EU’s future. In their view, it should include effective counter-terror forces and a Europe-wide military.

    CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, her CSU coutnerpart Markus Soeder as well as the leading candidate from the European People’s Party (EPP) and European Commission President-wannabe, CSU vice-chair Manfred Weber, have presented their first joint concept about Europe’s future development. Their EU election programme includes plans to create European forces by 2030 and strengthen European foreign, defence, and security policy as well as the EU border agency Frontex; which is to receive 10,000 new personnel if the programme is implemented.

     A unified data system and an intensive exchange of information between EU member states’ authorities is one of the proposals. This is aimed at creating a more secure Europe, tackling organised crime, and terrorism. Additionally, the parties proposed creating a joint EU database to re-flag potential terrorists.

    “What we need in Europe is a security union. More security in and through Europe would also mean more security for Germany… We would like to expand exchange and partnership programmes between the security agencies. The European police authority Europol [Netherlands-based EU law enforcement agency] must transform into a European FBI”, their election manifesto reads.

    READ MORE: Europol Hits Daesh Propaganda on Web, Twitter Users Say It's Still Ongoing

    The parties also proposed tightening migration control and introducing unified standards for asylum procedures as well as excluding the possibility of applying for asylum in several EU countries. For example, the CDU and CSU want to build up European transit centres that would have to check the newcomers and decide whether to let them stay. If an application is rejected, the asylum seeker should be deported directly from the said centres. 

    "We will deal at all political levels with immigration from other EU states, which is aimed at exploiting the social security systems of our country”, the parties stated. 

    Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who headed the CDU until December 2018, and French President Emmanuel Macron have for the last year been pushing the idea of a joint European army for the bloc, something that would be part of the wider transatlantic NATO alliance framework. However, EU foreign policy and defence chief Federica Mogherini rejected the idea in November, just as NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned that EU efforts should not compete with the alliance, which he called the bedrock of European security. 

    Meanwhile, on 22 January, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel signed a new bilateral agreement aimed at boosting bilateral foreign policy, as well as economic, defence, security, cultural, and climate cooperation.

    Related:

    EU is Not and Will Not Become Military Alliance - Mogherini on European Army
    Europe's Justification of Military Spending Boost Far-Fetched - Moscow
    Russia Alarmed by NATO's Policy to Militarize Europe - Russian Defense Minister
    Europeans Seeking Independence From US by Boosting Military Spending – Scholar
    Scholar Explains Purpose of New European Military 'Crises Response' Force
    Tags:
    Pan-European army, police, terrorism, migration, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Europol, European People’s Party (EPP), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Markus Soder, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Europe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse