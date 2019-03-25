Westminster Underground Station Reopened After Emergency - Reports (PHOTOS)

According to eyewitnesses, cited by Reuters, passengers at the Westminster station were told late on Monday about a reported emergency.

Later on Monday, an eyewitness told Reuters that the Westminster station was opened after the reported evacuation. The cause of the emergency reportedly remains unknown.

First time I've ever experienced this.. Emergency station evacuation at #westminsterstation pic.twitter.com/FlOa7OtVN7 — Dhruv Ghulati (@dhruvghulati) 25 марта 2019 г.

The terror threat has been remaining high in the United Kingdom in recent years. The country has faced a number of deadly terror acts, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March 2017, as well as a concert bombing in Manchester on 22 May 2017.

In late Decemebr, three people, a couple and a policeman, got stabbed wounds in an incident at Victoria station in the UK city of Manchester. The suspected attacker was detained minutes after the attack.

In January, Scotland Yard said that around 200 UK jihadists, who went to Syria to fight alongside the Daesh terrorist group, are thought to be alive and might decide to come home, something that would be a serious threat to national security.

* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.