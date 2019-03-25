Westminster Underground Station Reopened After Emergency - Reports (PHOTOS)

Later on Monday, an eyewitness told Reuters that the Westminster station was opened after the reported evacuation. The cause of the emergency reportedly remains unknown.
First time I've ever experienced this.. Emergency station evacuation at #westminsterstation pic.twitter.com/FlOa7OtVN7— Dhruv Ghulati (@dhruvghulati) 25 марта 2019 г.
The terror threat has been remaining high in the United Kingdom in recent years. The country has faced a number of deadly terror acts, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March 2017, as well as a concert bombing in Manchester on 22 May 2017.
READ MORE: Gatwick Airport Drone Incident Not Terrorism-Related — UK Police
In January, Scotland Yard said that around 200 UK jihadists, who went to Syria to fight alongside the Daesh terrorist group, are thought to be alive and might decide to come home, something that would be a serious threat to national security.
READ MORE: Number of People Brought to Trial in UK for Terrorism Hits 10-Year High
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)