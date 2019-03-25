Greek PM Tsipras Says Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets "Harassed" His Helicopter

The incident happened while the Greek prime minister was on his way to the small eastern Aegean island of Agathonisi, located not far from Turkey, to deliver a speech during Independence Day, several media outlets reported.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets reportedly entering Greek airspace on Monday forced Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' helicopter to perform "low manoeuvres", the Greek official said, noting that Turkey's actions were "foolish" and had "no meaning".

Tsipras went on to note that "the Greek military intercepted the forces that violated the national airspace," and accused it of "harassing" his helicopter.

Ankara is yet to comment on the incident.

The Greek prime minister's comments came on Greece's Independence Day, which commemorates the war against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

Turkey and Greece have been enduring tense relations due to territorial disputes over the Aegean islands for several decades.