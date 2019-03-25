Theresa May Delivers Speech to Parliament Ahead of Brexit Debate

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is delivering a speech to members of Parliament on the process of Brexit talks with the EU prior to a debate on the issue.

The day before, a source told Sputnik that May held an emergency meeting at her Chequers country residence to discuss the Brexit crisis.

© AP Photo / Tim Ireland UK Faces Anti-Brexit Protests, Cabinet Tensions Ahead of Third Deal Vote

UK-EU Brexit talks are in a stalemate as the UK Parliament refused to support May's negotiated deal with the bloc. The European Union has agreed to grant the United Kingdom a delay to the original departure date of 29 March.

The United Kingdom has until 22 May parliament passes the withdrawal deal next week, and until 12 April if it does not. At the same time, the European Union indicated it would not reopen negotiations on the deal agreed with the UK government.

