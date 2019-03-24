Register
17:09 GMT +324 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Royal Navy Submariners

    ‘No Such Thing as Mental Health’: UK Cdr Accused of Bullying Colleague With PTSD

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Royal Navy Submariners
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Mark Vartan, who reportedly tried to hush up the incident, was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his time as the commanding officer of the HMS Enterprise in 2016.

    A UK Royal Navy investigation is under way into allegations against Commander Mark Vartan, who is accused of teasing a colleague suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Militarynews cited an unnamed Navy spokesperson as saying.

    The probe comes after one of Vartan’s junior colleagues, whose name and gender weren't revealed, lodged a service complaint against him, presenting the recording of a one-on-one meeting with Vartan in 2017 as a proof.

    READ MORE: UK Military Academy Cadets Investigated for Waterboarding Claims — Reports

    The commander, who was fully aware of the victim’s mental health condition and that the person had been prescribed anti-depressants while also undergoing treatment at the Department Community Mental Health is heard saying that “[…] there’s no such thing as mental health!”

    “I come from a medical background and my father was a GP, this didn’t use to be a real thing. People just got on with it. It’s only recently become an excuse people feel they can use. Do you know how much money the Navy are wasting on you?” Vartan, who works as the Chief of Staff for Commodore Simon Huntington, said.

    After the fellow naval staffer bursts into tears, apologises and says they did not “mean to be a burden”, Vartan replies, “Well that is exactly what you are; I have enough on my plate as it is without having to deal with you as well.”

    The victim, feeling distressed, then asks if the meeting could be stopped, but Vartan says that he doesn’t care and he wants to continue.

    READ MORE: UK Military Facing Critical Skills Shortage — Report

    “You need to hear this. For God’s sake stop crying”, he goes on to say. The meeting lasted more than an hour and only wrapped up after Vartan finally offered the victim a glass of water when he realised that the PTSD sufferer had begun to have a panic attack.

    HMS Cleopatra (F28) underway in 1991
    CC0
    Anchors Away: Senior Royal Navy Officer Says He 'Fell On', Didn't Grope Sailors
    During the meeting, Lieutenant Rachel Campbell, who was also in attendance, is heard laughing in the background and describing the situation as “ridiculous”.

    When asked why the recording was made, the PTSD sufferer explained that carrying a dictaphone around helped them record thoughts and play them back later and that it had been recommended as a technique for calming down.

    The naval staffer claimed to have not even realised that a record of the meeting had been made until about a week later.

    READ MORE: 'Military Themed Gay Porn' Punishment Left UK Marine 'Disgusted and Degraded'

    “What disappointed me the most is not that he didn’t realise what he was doing but the fact he later then tried to cover it up. There’s no excuse for that, it’s the ultimate action of a coward. He has never once apologised to me and was adamant that mental illness is a sign of weakness,” the naval staffer emphasised.

    Related:

    UK Royal Marine Attacked by Brits in Alleged Attempt to 'Protect Prostitute'
    British Royal Navy Is Eating Itself: 'Cannibalization' Up by Nearly 50 Percent
    Royal Navy Assault Ship Crew Receive Full Scale Training on UK Beaches
    Tags:
    mental health, proof, PTSD, investigation, allegations, British Royal Navy, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Miss Russia' Contestants in Moscow
    Meet Dazzling Contestants Who Dare to Fight for the Crown at "Miss Russia 2019"
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse